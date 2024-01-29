New Zealand Police Appeal for Witnesses in Serious Whatawhata Car Crash

New Zealand Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a serious car crash that took place on January 27 on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata. The incident, which involved a black Toyota hatchback and a black Skoda, has left at least one person critically injured. The authorities are now requesting additional information from anyone who might have seen the black Toyota hatchback as it was heading east from Raglan towards Hamilton prior to the collision.

Public Assistance Crucial to Investigation

The appeal for public help forms an integral part of the ongoing investigation to unravel the specifics of the crash. Witnesses, some of whom already rendered assistance at the scene, are being acknowledged and thanked by the police. Their information could prove invaluable in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Details of the Crash

The crash was reported to the Police at 7:50pm. Besides the individual who sustained critical injuries, two others have minor to moderate injuries. The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted and will carry out an examination of the crash scene. In the meantime, State Highway 23 near Whatawhata in Waikato remains closed, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.

How to Provide Information

The police have urged those with any information to reach out to them through a dedicated phone line (105) or an online reporting system, citing the file number 240128/2773. There is also an option to provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be pivotal in piecing together the events leading up to the crash.