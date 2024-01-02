Witnesses Sought After Serious Collision in Horsford on Christmas Eve

On a chilly Christmas Eve, a distressing incident unfolded on the B1149 Holt Road in Horsford near the junction with Mill Lane. A grey Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian, catapulting the festive atmosphere into an emergency situation. The collision occurred at 4:58 pm, a time when most people were preparing to celebrate the holiday season.

Emergency Response and Victim’s Hospitalization

The severity of the collision necessitated an immediate response from emergency services, including the dispatch of an air ambulance. The victim, a woman whose identity remains undisclosed, was swiftly transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. However, the gravity of her injuries necessitated a transfer to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, a facility known for its specialized care and advanced medical treatments.

Police Seek Assistance in the Investigation

In the aftermath of the collision, the police have initiated an extensive investigation. They are now appealing to the public for assistance. Witnesses of the incident or individuals with any relevant dashcam footage are urged to step forward. The collected evidence will play a crucial role in piecing together the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident. Those with information are encouraged to contact the police by calling 101 or emailing the provided address while referencing NC-24122023-270.

Community’s Role in Ensuring Road Safety

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the role each of us plays in ensuring road safety. It is a call to action for all drivers to exercise vigilance and caution, especially during festive periods where pedestrian traffic may be higher. As the investigation continues, our thoughts remain with the victim and her family during this difficult time.