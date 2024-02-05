Wisconsin Rapids Attorney Files Excessive Force Lawsuit Over Traumatic Traffic Stop

On a chilly January day in 2023, Luke Weiland, a local attorney, was driving his two sons and a friend, aged between 12 and 14, to their baseball practice in Wisconsin Rapids. Suddenly, their routine journey took a terrifying turn when Weiland was pulled over by a police officer. What followed was a distressing incident that has led to a lawsuit claiming excessive force and unreasonable detention.

An Unexpected Traffic Stop

Weiland, in compliance with the officer's instruction, parked his truck and placed his keys on the roof. But soon, the officer's demeanor turned erratic, and he drew his gun, aiming it at the vehicle with the children inside. The situation further escalated when another officer and a sergeant arrived at the scene, both drawing their weapons as well.

Children in Fear, A Wife's Frantic Call

Weiland's wife, informed by a dispatcher, clarified to the police that her husband, a well-known attorney acquainted with several city officials, was merely driving the children to their practice. Despite Weiland's repeated assertions that his passengers were children, the officers maintained their aggressive stance.

Unlawful Seizure and Violation of Civil Rights

Weiland was initially accused of not pulling over promptly, which led to his citation for speeding and fleeing. This was later replaced by a charge of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, a citation that was subsequently dismissed. Weiland and the children were subjected to an ordeal that they allege included unlawful seizure and violation of civil rights. As a result, Weiland has now filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city of Wisconsin Rapids and the two officers involved.