Winter Storm Disrupts Morning Commute in the Region, Causes Traffic Chaos

The Region was thrown into a state of chaos on Friday as a winter storm swept in, disrupting traffic and creating hazardous conditions for the morning commute. The snowfall began before 6:30 a.m. near Interstates 94 and 65, and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) quickly released images of the steady snowfall and snow-covered roads.

Widespread Disruption

As the storm intensified, it led to a jackknifed semi-trailer truck accident on I-65 in Crown Point, resulting in the closure of all northbound lanes. The relentless weather also birthed black ice conditions along I-94 near U.S. 421 in LaPorte County, adding to the perilous conditions for motorists. The blowing snow and potential rainfall are expected to continue until 11 a.m., with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees.

Snowfall and Wind Gusts

Forecasters anticipate less than an inch of snow during the early hours, but accumulation is expected to increase as the day progresses. The tempest is not just about the snow, however. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service, further complicating the situation for residents and commuters alike.

Other Incidents Amid the Storm

