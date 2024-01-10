Winter Storm Causes Semi-Truck to Topple on I-94 in Waukesha County

The tranquility of the winter afternoon on January 10, 2024, was shattered as a semi-truck careened off its path, tipping over and blocking two westbound lanes on I-94 in Waukesha County. The incident, which happened near County Highway SS, was a grim reminder of the havoc winter storms can wreak on road safety.

Truck Topples Under Winter Fury

Caught on highway camera footage, the semi-truck was seen tipping over on its side near Prospect Avenue, leading to the closure of the highway between Highway 83 and Meadowbrook Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol attributed the accident to the driver’s excessive speed given the deteriorating road conditions due to heavy snowfall. The driver, though shaken, escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital.

Weather Wreaks Havoc on Traffic

Indeed, the semi-truck incident was not an isolated one. The winter storm had transformed the roads into treacherous terrain, causing multiple crashes and disabling vehicles across Wisconsin. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office had its hands full, reporting 21 crashes and 27 calls for disabled vehicles. The storm had also plunged over 10,000 people into darkness, with utility companies scrambling to restore power.

Road Safety in Adverse Weather

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation identified several roads and highways in Milwaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties as slippery or snow-covered. With snowfall expected to peak in the afternoon and evening, it warned of deteriorating driving conditions in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. These incidents underscore the paramount importance of exercising caution during adverse weather conditions, and the role each driver plays in maintaining road safety.