en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision

In the early dawn of Wednesday, an unsettling event unfolded on U.S. 52 South, involving a Winston-Salem police officer. The officer, on duty and traversing the highway in an unmarked vehicle, struck an unidentified object. The incident took place near the ramp dedicated to Interstate 40 West, precisely at 1:51 a.m.

A Shocking Discovery

The officer, initially unsure of the nature of the collision, halted to assess the potential damage to his vehicle. The inspection yielded evidence of a significant impact. Prompted by this finding, the officer called for backup and returned to the scene of the incident. There, a chilling discovery awaited them: a person, garbed in dark attire, lay prone on the highway.

Immediate Aid and Investigation

Upon finding the injured individual, the officers on the scene promptly administered first aid. The victim, who had sustained substantial injuries in the collision, remained in their care until the arrival of emergency medical technicians. The latter group promptly transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite the severity of the injuries, the victim’s condition has since stabilized.

Yet Unanswered Questions

The identities of the officer involved and the victim remain undisclosed. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has taken the reins of the investigation, a step necessitated by the involvement of an on-duty police officer. The Winston-Salem Police Department, in deference to the ongoing investigation, has directed all queries pertaining to the victim’s identity and the incident’s specifics to the highway patrol. However, the patrol’s spokesperson was unavailable for comment at the time of this report. The public has been urged to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

0
Accidents Law United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
In the chilling pre-dawn hours of January 3rd, a deputy from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was grievously injured following a drastic encounter with the perpetrators of a commercial burglary. The incident unraveled at approximately 4:39 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Ventura Avenue, nestled in the unincorporated expanses of Ventura County. Deputy Confronts
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
12 mins ago
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
14 mins ago
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
5 mins ago
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
6 mins ago
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
9 mins ago
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
Latest Headlines
World News
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
51 seconds
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
58 seconds
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
1 min
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
1 min
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
1 min
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
1 min
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
2 mins
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
2 mins
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
45 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
58 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app