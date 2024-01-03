Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision

In the early dawn of Wednesday, an unsettling event unfolded on U.S. 52 South, involving a Winston-Salem police officer. The officer, on duty and traversing the highway in an unmarked vehicle, struck an unidentified object. The incident took place near the ramp dedicated to Interstate 40 West, precisely at 1:51 a.m.

A Shocking Discovery

The officer, initially unsure of the nature of the collision, halted to assess the potential damage to his vehicle. The inspection yielded evidence of a significant impact. Prompted by this finding, the officer called for backup and returned to the scene of the incident. There, a chilling discovery awaited them: a person, garbed in dark attire, lay prone on the highway.

Immediate Aid and Investigation

Upon finding the injured individual, the officers on the scene promptly administered first aid. The victim, who had sustained substantial injuries in the collision, remained in their care until the arrival of emergency medical technicians. The latter group promptly transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Despite the severity of the injuries, the victim’s condition has since stabilized.

Yet Unanswered Questions

The identities of the officer involved and the victim remain undisclosed. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has taken the reins of the investigation, a step necessitated by the involvement of an on-duty police officer. The Winston-Salem Police Department, in deference to the ongoing investigation, has directed all queries pertaining to the victim’s identity and the incident’s specifics to the highway patrol. However, the patrol’s spokesperson was unavailable for comment at the time of this report. The public has been urged to come forward with any information regarding the incident.