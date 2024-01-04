en English
Accidents

Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses

In a significant incident that took place in northeastern Poland, a truck laden with a colossal 100-meter wind turbine blade collided with an under-construction bridge on the DK3 /E65 highway. The highway, located between Dargobąd and Wolin, witnessed this unfortunate event during the quietude of the night on December 28th. The impact of the accident was so severe that the blade hooked onto a beam, tearing it from its supports, and ultimately causing the bridge to collapse.

Unforeseen Accident, No Casualties

Despite the severity of the situation, the incident remarkably resulted in no injuries. The truck driver, who was found to be sober during the event, managed to escape unscathed. The crash, however, led to significant disruptions on the highway, with the debris from the bridge and the wind turbine blade scattered across the road.

Driver Negligence Emerges as Cause

Post-incident investigations have revealed that the truck driver was at fault for the accident. It was discerned that the driver neglected to lower the trailer before attempting to pass underneath the bridge. This oversight led to the blade colliding with the bridge, subsequently resulting in its collapse.

Visual Evidence Sheds Light on Aftermath

Further details of the aftermath of the accident have been made available through additional footage and photographs. They depict a scene of chaos and destruction, with the fallen bridge and the gigantic wind turbine blade sprawled across the highway. The images serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when safety protocols are not followed meticulously.

Accidents Poland Transportation
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

