Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses

In a significant incident that took place in northeastern Poland, a truck laden with a colossal 100-meter wind turbine blade collided with an under-construction bridge on the DK3 /E65 highway. The highway, located between Dargobąd and Wolin, witnessed this unfortunate event during the quietude of the night on December 28th. The impact of the accident was so severe that the blade hooked onto a beam, tearing it from its supports, and ultimately causing the bridge to collapse.

Unforeseen Accident, No Casualties

Despite the severity of the situation, the incident remarkably resulted in no injuries. The truck driver, who was found to be sober during the event, managed to escape unscathed. The crash, however, led to significant disruptions on the highway, with the debris from the bridge and the wind turbine blade scattered across the road.

Driver Negligence Emerges as Cause

Post-incident investigations have revealed that the truck driver was at fault for the accident. It was discerned that the driver neglected to lower the trailer before attempting to pass underneath the bridge. This oversight led to the blade colliding with the bridge, subsequently resulting in its collapse.

Visual Evidence Sheds Light on Aftermath

Further details of the aftermath of the accident have been made available through additional footage and photographs. They depict a scene of chaos and destruction, with the fallen bridge and the gigantic wind turbine blade sprawled across the highway. The images serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when safety protocols are not followed meticulously.