Accidents

Western New York Prepares for Major Snowfall Event

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Western New York Prepares for Major Snowfall Event

Residents of Western New York are bracing for a significant snowfall event, with forecasts predicting up to three feet of snow in certain areas over the coming weekend. Erie County, known for its fierce winter weather, is expected to be especially hard-hit. In anticipation of the storm, AccuWeather caught up with the Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner to understand the key concerns and measures being taken to mitigate them.

Anticipated Risks

The commissioner underscored the potential hazards associated with such an intense snowfall, including disruptions to travel, power outages, and impacts on emergency services. With winds predicted to reach up to 65 mph and snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour, a full travel ban has been imposed for passenger vehicles and commercial traffic. Widespread power outages and travel difficulties have led to declarations of state of emergency in various areas. The NFL has postponed the Bills-Steelers playoff game due to the expected weather conditions.

Emphasis on Community Preparedness

Community preparedness was another focal point of the conversation. The commissioner emphasized the need for residents to stay informed about weather updates, have emergency kits at the ready, and follow safety recommendations from local authorities. Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency, urging New Yorkers to stay home during the storm. All Metro rail and bus services will be suspended after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Coordinated Response

The county’s emergency services are coordinating with other agencies to ensure a robust response to the storm. This includes clearing roads, maintaining critical infrastructure, and providing support to those in need. The state has mobilized additional search and rescue resources and activated the emergency operations center in Albany to coordinate the response. Road crews are already expected to plow, salt, and clear the area as soon as the storm subsides.

Accidents United States Weather
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

