West Virginia Mourns Loss of K-9 Officer Maze After Training Exercise Incident

It is with heavy hearts that the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) Police in West Virginia announces the passing of their esteemed K-9 officer, Maze. The tragic incident occurred on a fateful Thursday during a routine training exercise, as disclosed in a social media post by the DNR Police.

Joining the force in December 2022, K-9 Maze had been a dedicated and valuable member of the team. Her responsibilities were as varied as they were critical. She was trained in article searching, tracking, and detecting wildlife, making her an integral part of the DNR's operations. Her keen sense of smell and unrivaled tracking abilities made her an asset in maintaining the safety of West Virginia's citizens and her fellow officers.

A Tribute to Her Service

In their social media tribute, the DNR Police acknowledged K-9 Maze's exceptional skill and contribution. Expressing deep gratitude for her service, the tribute highlighted the indelible mark she left on the Natural Resources Police and the people of West Virginia. Her dedication and commitment to duty were commended, and her loss was mourned deeply by all who knew and worked with her.

Officer Cody Smith, who was paired with K-9 Maze as her handler, now grieves the loss of his trusted partner. The bond between a K-9 and their handler is unique and profound, and the loss is felt deeply. As K-9 Maze's handler, Officer Smith would have shared a deep bond of trust and mutual respect with her. In the face of this loss, Officer Smith and the entire DNR team are being supported by their law enforcement family.

In an act of respect and honor for her service, Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, West Virginia, is overseeing K-9 Maze's final arrangements.