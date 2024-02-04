West Lebanon Incident Renews Concerns Over School Bus Stop Safety

In a traumatizing encounter, a fifth-grade student was struck by a car while crossing the road to board her school bus in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. The incident, which took place on South Main Street near Waterman Avenue, has brought to light serious safety concerns regarding the bus stop location.

Details of the Incident

The student, who has recently been discharged from the hospital, sustained a concussion and scrapes but fortunately escaped more severe injuries such as broken bones. The accident happened despite the school bus's activated warning lights, which were ignored by the car's driver, an elderly woman. The local police, led by Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts, identified distracted driving as a frequent cause of such crashes, particularly those involving school buses and pedestrians.

Previous Safety Concerns Raised

Jennifer Meade, the student's mother, described the incident as her worst nightmare. She revealed having previously contacted the Lebanon school district, SAU 88, about the safety of the bus stop after witnessing several near misses. Despite her warnings, no substantial action had been taken to address the potential danger.

Implications and Future Actions

Data reveals that in the preceding year, 15 pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles in New Hampshire, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The recent incident has spurred discussions about altering the bus route to ensure student safety. The school district's superintendent has been in touch with Meade following the incident, sparking hope for necessary changes. However, no statement has been issued by SAU 88 regarding the incident or potential safety measures.