Accidents

Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Overhead Line Failures Affect 139 Passengers

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
It was an ordinary day for the passengers of the Johnsonville line until an unexpected incident occurred at 1pm. The overhead lines, usually unnoticed by most but crucial for the smooth operation of the train service, experienced a significant issue – they failed. As if this wasn’t enough, another overhead line at Kaiwharawhara decided to follow suit at around 3pm, coming down and adding to the chaos.

Power Disconnection and Commuters’ Discomfort

In response to these back-to-back incidents, KiwiRail had no choice but to disconnect the power supply at Wellington station. The decision led to a major disruption that affected three trains carrying a total of 139 passengers and six crew members. The passengers were required to disembark before reaching their destinations, a situation that no commuter wishes to find themselves in.

Efforts to Restore Services

The power outage at Wellington station forced KiwiRail and Metlink, the transport service provider, into crisis mode. KiwiRail worked on the repairs, estimating that the services would resume at approximately 5.30pm. Meanwhile, Metlink went into overdrive, arranging shuttle services between some of the affected areas to partially alleviate the travel woes of the stranded passengers.

Alternative Transportation Recommended

With the train services in disarray and the clock ticking, Metlink made another recommendation. It urged commuters to consider using alternative forms of transportation. While this may not be an ideal situation for many, it served as a practical solution to ensure that people could reach their destinations despite the unforeseen railway disruption.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

