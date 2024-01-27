Wellington Harbour Tragedy: Man Loses Life in Hikitia Floating Crane Incident

In a heart-wrenching incident, Jarreth Colquhoun, a 33-year-old man, lost his life in an accident at the Wellington Harbour on Friday. The tragedy unfolded when Colquhoun jumped off the Hikitia Floating Crane and failed to resurface. Despite the immediate alert to emergency services around 12:45 pm, the efforts to locate him proved fruitless until the police dive squad found his body underwater after 2:30 pm.

Third Fatality Linked to the Floating Crane

This incident is not an isolated one. It marks the third fatality associated with the Hikitia Floating Crane, following two similar deaths in 2015 and 1996. These incidents have raised concerns regarding the safety of the crane and have prompted ongoing discussions about implementing additional safety measures.

The Trust and Safety Concerns

The Trust that owns the crane is grappling with the issue of how to prevent such incidents. Despite previous reviews and discussions with the Wellington City Council, people continue to climb the crane, leading to tragic outcomes. The Trust and the council are now under pressure to find an effective solution to this recurring problem.

Police Investigation and Condolences

Meanwhile, the police are aiding the Coroner in routine investigations into Colquhoun's death. While the investigation continues, the police force has extended their deepest sympathies to Colquhoun's family and friends, acknowledging the immense pain and loss they are currently experiencing.