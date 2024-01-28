Wellington Crane Jumping Victim Identified: Jarreth Colquhoun, 33, Named by Police

Tragedy struck the capital's waterfront in New Zealand when 33-year-old Jarreth Colquhoun lost his life in a calamitous incident, leaping from a steam-powered crane into Wellington Harbour. The crane, positioned on the Hikitia, a historic ship permanently moored on the waterfront, has been the unfortunate site of three similar incidents since 1996, raising concerns about safety measures on the popular site.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident occurred on a typical Friday. Colquhoun, in an act that remains under investigation, climbed the crane on the Hikitia and plunged into the harbour. The alarm was raised when he failed to surface following the jump. A police dive squad was deployed and located Colquhoun's body approximately two hours after the incident was reported. Police are now aiding the coroner in deciphering the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Recurring Incidents and Safety Concerns

This is not the first time a life has been tragically lost due to a similar incident involving the Hikitia crane. Previous fatalities were reported in 2015 and 1996, which have raised broader safety concerns on the capital’s waterfront. Despite the Maritime Heritage Trust of Wellington, the owner of the crane, implementing safety measures such as CCTV cameras, deterring determined individuals from accessing the crane has proven to be a challenge. The Wellington City Council is now coordinating with authorities to address these safety concerns and implement additional preventive measures.

Impact on the Manu World Championship

The incident had a direct impact on the Manu World Championship dive bombing contest, which was scheduled to occur on a nearby diving platform over the weekend. As a result of the unfortunate event, the first qualifying round of the competition was relocated elsewhere on the waterfront, highlighting the ripple effect of such incidents on the community and events.