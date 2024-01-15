en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Weekend Tragedy: Three Fatalities in Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Traffic Incidents

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Weekend Tragedy: Three Fatalities in Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Traffic Incidents

In a distressing unfolding of events over the weekend, Dallas-Fort Worth was the ground zero of two fatal traffic accidents, resulting in three deaths and three injuries. Both incidents revolved around individuals who stepped out of their vehicles following a collision, only to be struck by oncoming traffic.

Collision on Dallas North Tollway

The initial incident took place in the early hours of Saturday on the Dallas North Tollway in the vicinity of Forest Lane. Involved in the first collision were an Infiniti QX50 and a Honda Civic. Following the accident, the drivers, identified as Kendralla Baldwin, a 24-year-old from Dallas, and Nathan Hattox, a 28-year-old from Addison, left their vehicles. Tragically, they were then hit by a BMW 330. Both Baldwin and Hattox were rushed to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW 330, who managed to escape the incident unscathed, has not been charged as of Sunday, with the investigation into the crash still ongoing.

Incident on President George Bush Turnpike

The second fatal accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday on the President George Bush Turnpike, close to Belt Line Road. A Honda Accord, driven by Jasmine Lewis, a 19-year-old from Arlington, became immobilized following a single-vehicle crash. Upon stepping out of her car, Lewis was fatally struck by a BMW X3. A passenger traveling with Lewis and both the driver and passenger of the BMW X3 sustained minor injuries in the incident. No charges have been declared in relation to this crash, and investigations are underway.

These tragic incidents have cast a pall over the Dallas-Fort Worth area, adding to an already concerning statistic of road fatalities. The investigations continue as the community mourns these untimely losses.

0
Accidents United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 seconds ago
Sabarimala Sannidhanam Gears Up for Makarajyoti Darshan Amidst Tragedy
The air is charged with anticipation as Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its adjacent areas set the stage for the Makarajyoti darshan, a significant event in the Sabarimala pilgrimage, scheduled to unfold today. This celestial spectacle is a beacon of faith for the countless devotees who have congregated around Sannidhanam, hoping to bear witness to the sacred
Sabarimala Sannidhanam Gears Up for Makarajyoti Darshan Amidst Tragedy
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
5 mins ago
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
Fiery SUV Crash in Puyallup's South Hill Claims Five Lives
6 mins ago
Fiery SUV Crash in Puyallup's South Hill Claims Five Lives
Brave Friends Save Boy from Tiger Attack in Dehradun
36 seconds ago
Brave Friends Save Boy from Tiger Attack in Dehradun
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
44 seconds ago
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
Daylight Shooting at Atlanta Laundromat Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Injured
4 mins ago
Daylight Shooting at Atlanta Laundromat Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
5 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
14 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
21 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
22 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
22 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
26 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
28 seconds
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
28 seconds
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
48 seconds
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app