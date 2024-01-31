Webster Parish Deputy Sheriff Critically Injured While on Duty

In a grievous mishap, Sgt. Aaron Barnes, a 32-year-old Webster Parish Deputy Sheriff, was critically injured while attempting to direct traffic on Highway 371, Louisiana. The incident, which unfolded around 7 p.m., saw Barnes sustain severe injuries after being hit by a one-ton truck despite the precautions he had taken.

A Tragic Turn of Events

The evening took a tragic turn as Sgt. Barnes, who has been serving the department since 2018, stood next to his vehicle outside the northbound lane, assisting a stalled motorist. Donned in a high-visibility vest and utilizing a flashlight, Barnes was adhering to safety measures when he was struck with brutal force by the truck. A witness at the scene reported that the truck did not even slow down before the impact.

Severe Injuries and a Long Road to Recovery

The collision resulted in a broken tailbone and hip, a fractured ankle, serious lacerations, and road rash for Barnes. The veteran officer was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries indicates a long and arduous road to recovery, with several surgeries on the horizon.

Investigations Underway

The identity of the truck driver remains undisclosed, and no charges have been reported at this time. Sheriff Jason Parker has emphasized the importance of the move-over law and urged drivers to exercise caution when approaching first responders working on the roadways. The Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident as the community rallies in support of Sgt. Barnes.

Despite the daunting circumstances, Barnes remains in a stable condition and carries a positive outlook. The community, along with Sheriff Parker, is praying for his swift recovery and eagerly awaiting his return to duty.