Wave of Lawsuits Follows Fatal Bus Crash Involving Farmingdale High School Students

In the wake of a tragic bus accident in September that claimed the lives of two educators and left many students injured, a wave of lawsuits has been initiated against Regency Transportation and the bus driver, Lisa Schaffer. The crash transpired as students from Farmingdale High School were en route to a marching band camp in Pennsylvania. The bus, veering off course, plummeted into a ravine on Interstate 84, leaving a wake of devastation in its path. The fallout from the incident has seen at least 13 lawsuits filed, with all but one citing Regency Transportation and Schaffer as defendants. An outlier lawsuit implicates the Farmingdale school district as well.

Seeking Justice for the Fallen

The families of those affected by the crash are seeking unspecified damages, claiming negligence on the part of Regency Transportation and Schaffer. The loss of life, coupled with the physical and psychological trauma suffered by the students, has led to a deeply felt outcry for justice. As the victims continue to grapple with the aftermath of the crash, these lawsuits represent a crucial step towards holding those responsible accountable.

An Ongoing Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently conducting a meticulous investigation into the crash. Investigations of this nature typically span a period of 12 to 24 months, underscoring the complexity and depth of the probe. The findings of the NTSB will undoubtedly carry significant weight in the ongoing legal battles.

Regency Challenges Breach of Contract

In an unexpected turn of events, Regency Transportation has retaliated with its own legal action. The company has filed claims against the state of New York and two universities citing breach of contract. In the aftermath of the tragedy, these educational institutions canceled their trips with Regency, leading to the company's legal response. Neither the universities nor Regency's attorney have issued a statement on this ongoing dispute.