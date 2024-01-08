en English
Accidents

Wave of Fires Sweeps Across Guyana: A Call for Fire Safety and Vigilance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
In a week marked by flames and loss, Guyana has seen a significant uptick in fire incidents. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has been stretched thin, responding to multiple blazes across the nation, with five occurring in a single day. This surge in fire-related incidents has wreaked havoc, leaving destruction in its wake and numerous individuals displaced from their homes.

Trail of Fires

Among the most devastating of these incidents was a suspected arson attack in the ‘C’ Field Sophia Reserve, Georgetown. A wooden building under construction, owned by 21-year-old Isaiah Thomas, was completely destroyed, rendering the young man homeless. On the same Saturday, a car in Leonora burst into flames due to a ruptured fuel line, while homes in Remus Agricola, New Providence, and South Vryheid’s Lust fell victim to the flames, displacing multiple individuals and families. The causes of these fires varied widely, with suspected arson and electrical circuit overloads among the leading culprits.

(Read Also: Colonel Julius Skeete Assumes Role of Defence Attaché at Embassy of Guyana in U.S.)

Lives Lost in Flames

Tragically, not all incidents merely resulted in property damage. Lives were lost in this fiery wave. A Venezuelan national perished in a fire at Plantain Walk, while another blaze claimed the life of a schoolteacher in Corentyne. The latter was reportedly due to smoke inhalation. In Yarrowkabra, a home was consumed by a fire ignited by a kerosene stove explosion.

(Read Also: Guyana’s Divisive History Echoes in Present Political Landscape and Future)

Emphasizing Fire Safety and Prevention

In the face of this surge in fire incidents, the GFS is amplifying its message of fire safety and prevention. The service is advocating for the widespread installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms, and extinguishers, and emphasizing vigilance as a key factor in preventing such devastating incidents. The recent string of fires underscores the grave importance of these preventative measures and the dire consequences that can result in their absence.

Accidents Fire Guyana
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

