Water Main Break Sparks Road Closure Chaos in Montgomery County, Maryland

Major Water Main Break Causes Road Closure in Montgomery County

Residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, faced significant disruption on a Saturday afternoon as a 12-inch water main break resulted in the closure of Knowles Avenue in both directions. The incident, which led to immediate road damage and closures, occurred on the Garrett Park side, specifically between Strathmore Avenue and Weymouth Street, and extended up to Beach Drive on the Kensington side. The necessary repair efforts by WSSC Water are expected to last several hours, further impacting the mobility of local residents.

Repair Efforts Underway, Delays Expected

Pete Piringer, the Public Information Officer for Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue, provided the details of the closure and ongoing repair efforts. According to WSSC Water, the estimated repair time stands at four to six hours, counting from the commencement of digging operations. However, residents are advised that all underground utilities must be marked before any digging can commence, potentially lengthening the process.

Impact on Local Residents and Traffic

The water main break has adversely impacted six customers directly, and while WSSC Water has not yet identified an official cause for the break, local police have advised drivers to seek alternative routes to avoid the area. This incident marks the second recent damage to WSSC Water's infrastructure, following a 10-inch sewer main break in Southeast D.C. earlier in the week, which led to sewage flooding several homes in the area.

These incidents are not uncommon for WSSC Water, which experiences approximately 1,800 breaks annually, with the majority occurring during the colder months from November to February. A map was provided to show the impacted roadways, and residents were prompted to sign up for email alerts for breaking news and daily headlines to stay updated.