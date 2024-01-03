en English
Accidents

Water Main Break in Haleiwa Causes Traffic Chaos and Floods Local Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
A peaceful Tuesday afternoon in Haleiwa, Honolulu was disrupted when a water main broke, causing extensive flooding and traffic chaos on the streets leading to North Shore. The Board of Water Supply rushed to the site near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lokoea Place, but despite their best efforts, the water supply remained uncontained for over three hours.

Flooding Impacts Local Businesses

The sudden outpouring of water resulted in significant damage to several low-lying shops. Among them, the local surf shop, Surf and Sea, bore the brunt of the disaster, with over a foot of water inundating the premises. Owner Robert “Joe” Green reported it as the most severe impact his business has experienced.

Traffic Delays and Diversions

The water main break led to the closure of the highway in both directions between Haleiwa Beach House and Lokoea Place. This incident had a knock-on effect on traffic, causing considerable delays for motorists planning to travel to North Shore. Officials urged drivers to use alternative routes to avoid the affected area.

Continued Efforts for Restoration

As of reporting time, repairs are still ongoing, and the situation remains fluid. The Board of Water Supply, along with other local authorities, continues to work tirelessly to mitigate the impacts and restore normalcy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, residents and businesses are advised to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.

Accidents United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

