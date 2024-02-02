Water Main Break in DeKalb County Disrupts Water Supply and Causes Traffic Delays

A water main break on the 800 block of McLendon Drive in DeKalb County has triggered a flurry of activity as county's watershed management crews grapple with the situation. The incident, which occurred on a Friday morning, has led to significant water supply disruptions that are affecting both residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity.

Impact on Residents and Businesses

As the repair work gets underway, there are reports of reduced water pressure or even a complete loss of water service in the area. This unexpected water outage has forced the closure of City Schools of Decatur due to safety and sanitation concerns. The effects of the water main break extend to the local economy as businesses in the area wrestle with the sudden lack of water supply and the subsequent disruption of their daily operations.

Traffic Delays and Power Outages

In addition to the water supply issues, the break has caused significant traffic delays for drivers on McLendon Drive. The break has led to dirty water flooding onto the street, causing part of the sidewalk to collapse and sinking a power pole into the ground. This has resulted in power outages in the area and has complicated the efforts of the repair crews. Motorists are advised to expect delays and possible road closures in the area.

On-going Repairs

As the situation unfolds, DeKalb County Watershed Management is working diligently on repairs. However, they have yet to provide an estimated timeline for the completion of the work. Regular updates will be provided throughout the repair process, and the local community has been alerted to the potential inconveniences and advised to plan accordingly.