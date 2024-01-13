Water Leak Leads to Car Crash in Benfleet: Repairs Nearing Completion

On the evening of January 9, residents in Benfleet reported a water leak outside a local bike shop. The leak, initially perceived as a minor incident, took a dangerous turn the following morning when it led to a car crash. The water from the leak froze overnight, creating a hazardous layer of black ice on the road. The unsuspecting driver lost control and crashed into metal barriers in the vicinity of the leak.

Emergency Response

The accident prompted an immediate response from the local emergency services. Teams from the Essex Fire and Rescue Service and Essex Police rushed to the scene to secure the area and aid in the aftermath of the incident. Fortunately, despite the severity of the crash, there were no injuries or entrapments reported.

Water Leak Fix and Road Repair

In response to the leak, Essex and Suffolk Water, the regional water company, initiated immediate repair works. The company’s crew has been working tirelessly since the report, and as per latest updates, are nearing the completion of the repairs. Andrew Sheldon, the Tory Essex county councillor for South Benfleet, confirmed that the leak was fixed and the reinstatement process of the affected road and surrounding area is about to begin.

Company Apology and Road Reopening

Essex and Suffolk Water expressed their apologies for any inconvenience caused by the leak and subsequent traffic disruptions. The company also expressed gratitude to their customers for showing patience during the repair works. It is expected that the site will be fully cleared and all lanes reopened by 4pm, allowing the residents of Benfleet to resume their regular routines.