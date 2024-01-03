Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year’s Holiday

As the world ushered in the New Year, Wasatch County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams in Utah found themselves responding to a series of incidents, a stark reminder of the risks associated with outdoor recreational activities. The holiday weekend was punctuated by multiple rescue operations that tested the skills and resolve of Utah’s emergency responders.

Unsettling Incidents Amid Holiday Celebrations

The first incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday, preceding New Year’s Eve. A 67-year-old man, engaged in a seemingly peaceful horse ride in Little Pole Canyon, was unexpectedly thrown off his horse. The mishap resulted in a broken arm, causing intense pain and distress. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s office, SAR, and the University of Utah’s AirMed helicopter team promptly responded, providing the injured man with the necessary medical assistance.

Later that same day, the SAR was alerted to another distress call. This time, it was from the Strawberry area where a family’s Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) ran into mechanical problems. Unable to resolve the issue and stranded in the wilderness, the family reached out for help. The SAR dispatched a team to assist them, ensuring their safety and well-being.

A New Year Day’s Snowmobile Accident

The dawn of New Year’s Day brought with it another emergency. A snowmobile accident was reported in Lake Creek, east of Heber City. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, had collided with a tree. The impact must have been severe, for Wasatch Fire, SAR, and the AirMed were all dispatched to the location. The injured girl was evacuated via AirMed. Though no update on her condition was officially provided, comments on social media suggested a positive outlook, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the grim situation.

Resilience of the Wasatch SAR

These incidents bear testament to the risks inherent in outdoor recreational activities. They also underscore the pivotal role played by organizations like the Wasatch County SAR. Their prompt and effective response in times of crisis is a beacon of reassurance for those who find themselves in harm’s way. These brave responders, who often put their own lives at risk to save others, are indeed the unsung heroes of our times.