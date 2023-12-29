en English
Accidents

Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers

On a seemingly serene morning in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man found their picnic drastically disrupted as a wall suddenly collapsed on them. The incident, which occurred on Friday, December 29, 2023, left the pair injured and in need of immediate medical attention.

Swift Response from MNDF

Upon receiving the distress call at 5:19 am, the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) promptly dispatched officers to the scene. The quick response allowed the injured parties to receive immediate attention, highlighting the readiness and efficiency of the MNDF in dealing with emergent situations.

(Read Also: Swedish Couple’s Maldives Misadventure: A Cautionary Tale for Social Media-Influenced Travel)

Victims Transported to Hospital

Following the immediate attendance by the MNDF, both individuals were swiftly transported to Lhaviyani Atoll Hospital. The hospital, equipped to handle emergency situations, took the victims under their care for further medical treatment. However, the extent of their injuries remains undisclosed, leaving the public in a state of concerned anticipation.

(Read Also: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Coordinated Christmas Fashion Wins Hearts)

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Wall Collapse

The incident has raised questions about the safety and stability of structures in the area. The exact circumstances that led to the wall’s collapse are yet to be revealed. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular structural assessments to prevent similar unfortunate occurrences in the future.

Accidents Maldives
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

