Tragic Trench Collapse Near Te Kuiti Highlights Urgency of Workplace Safety Measures

In a solemn reminder of the vital importance of workplace safety protocols, a horrific incident unfolded in February 2021 on a farm near Te Kuiti, Waikato. A trench collapse left a worker buried under 20 cubic metres of earth, suffering severe injuries and grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. The trench, three metres deep and two metres wide, caved in due to a blatant disregard for necessary safety measures, leaving the worker with just the top of his head exposed.

Trench Rescue: A Tale of Survival

The victim's colleague had to resort to using their bare hands and then a spade to free the victim's head so he could breathe. The worker endured serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, broken rib cage, sternum, and collarbone, in addition to the mental trauma inflicted by the incident. WorkSafe's subsequent investigation laid bare the dire state of on-site safety standards.

Glaring Safety Failures

The trench had been constructed with flat floors and dangerously steep vertical sides without the necessary shoring up with shields or sloping the sides to ensure stability. Shockingly, there had been no prior geotechnical assessment of soil stability, further compounding the risk. These findings paint a grim picture of workplace negligence, with the employer, R&L Drainage Limited, found guilty of severe health and safety failures.

Accountability and Lessons Learnt

The Hamilton District Court handed down a fine of $275,000 to R&L Drainage Limited, along with an additional $45,000 in reparations in January 2024. Adding to the list of transgressions, the company had also failed to notify WorkSafe about the excavation, a requirement for trenches deeper than 1.5 metres when a worker is to be inside. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and strict adherence to safety protocols, more so in remote rural locations.