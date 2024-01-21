Waco Hit-and-Run: A Search for Justice Amidst Tragedy

A deadly hit-and-run incident in the early hours of January 21st has left the city of Waco, Texas in shock. The Waco Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of N. 20th and Colcord around 1:22 a.m., discovering a scenario of utter devastation. The vehicle struck by the hit-and-run driver housed three passengers, all suffering from severe injuries, sadly, one of them didn't survive the crash. The tragic demise of the third passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has left the community in mourning. The next of kin has been notified of this heartbreaking incident.

The Search for the Suspect

The hit-and-run driver, showing no regard for human life, fled the scene before the arrival of the law enforcement, leaving behind the victims without any assistance. The authorities are now in hot pursuit of this heartless individual and their vehicle. The suspect's vehicle is described as a yellow or cream-colored late-model four-door sedan, possibly featuring a two-tone roof. The vehicle's unique features include chrome-colored rims. Furthermore, due to the devastating impact of the collision, the car is expected to have significant damage to its front end and hood.

Community Assistance in the Investigation

The Waco Police Department has released images of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle. They now seek the assistance of the local community and anyone with information about the incident. In an effort to encourage cooperation, a handsome reward of up to $2,000 is on offer for a tip that leads to an arrest. The authorities are urging anyone with information to step forward and contact either the Waco Police Department or Crime Stoppers, contributing significantly to this ongoing investigation.