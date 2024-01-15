VTA Bus Catches Fire at Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose

A peaceful Sunday afternoon was disrupted when a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus unexpectedly caught fire at the Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose. The incident, which occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m., thankfully happened in the absence of any passengers aboard the bus.

Swift Response from Local Fire Department

The local fire department was immediately alerted and responded quickly, managing to extinguish the blaze before it could cause more damage or potentially harm anyone. Their swift action ensured that the situation was brought under control, preventing it from escalating further.

Temporary Shutdown and Cleanup Operations

In the aftermath of the fire, the Eastridge Transit Center had to be temporarily shut down. This led to the rerouting of buses, causing some disruption to the usual travel plans of commuters. A determined cleanup operation was subsequently initiated to deal with the aftermath of the fire and restore the transit center to its usual functioning state.

Transit Center Reopens with Limited Service

By approximately 5:00 p.m., the transit center had reopened and resumed operations. However, the middle lane remained out of service as a result of the incident, marking a reminder of the day’s unsettling events. Despite this, the swift actions of the fire department and transit authorities ensured that normalcy returned relatively quickly, minimizing the disruption caused to the public.