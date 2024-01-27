Violent Incident near Bournemouth and Poole College Leads to Injuries and Arrests

In a shocking incident that unfolded on the quiet Meyrick Road near Bournemouth and Poole College on Thursday, January 25, at 2:46 pm, approximately six young people found themselves embroiled in a violent altercation. The brawl resulted in injuries to three college students, two teenage boys and a man in his 20s, and led to heightened police presence in the area.

Arrests and Investigations

The melee, which involved the use of weapons such as a knife and a glass bottle, ended with four arrests. Two men, Mohammed Dawood, 24, and Ali Nakouda, 25, both from Bournemouth, were arrested for violent disorder after sustaining minor injuries in the fray. They are scheduled to appear in Poole Magistrates' Court. A 17-year-old girl from Bournemouth, arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. In addition, a 19-year-old woman from Bournemouth was taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender as the investigations by the BCP CID continue.

College Staff Intervention

In the midst of chaos, the staff of Bournemouth and Poole College demonstrated commendable bravery by intervening to help the injured until emergency responders arrived on the scene. This swift action played a crucial role in ensuring that there were no serious injuries, despite the violent nature of the incident and the use of weapons.

Police Appeal and Public Reassurance

Dorset Police have made a public appeal for witnesses of the incident to come forward with any information that could assist in their ongoing investigation. In an effort to reassure the public and maintain order, authorities have increased the police presence in the area. High-visibility patrols are being conducted and residents are encouraged to approach officers with any relevant information or to contact Dorset Police directly.