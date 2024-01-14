en English
Accidents

Veteran Pilot and Novice Survive Terrifying Plane Crash in Essex

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
An 81-year-old veteran pilot and a young, newly minted female pilot experienced a terrifying plane crash at Andrewsfield Aerodrome, Essex, on September 16th. Their aircraft, a Sukhoi SU-29, met its ill fate at 13:10 BST when it hit the ground with its wingtip during landing, cartwheeling to an upside-down halt in a ploughed field. Miraculously, the duo survived the mishap with only minor injuries.

A Sudden Drop From The Skies

The aircraft’s descent was anything but ordinary. The Sukhoi SU-29, which had been in the capable hands of the veteran pilot for 15 years, suddenly rolled to the left due to a reduction in airspeed, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). The unexpected deviation bewildered the seasoned pilot, who expressed his confusion over the incident. “I don’t understand why it happened,” he confessed.

From Normalcy to Nightmare

His passenger, a freshly qualified pilot, echoed his sentiments. She described the approach as a typical one until the aircraft’s wing dropped abruptly, flipping the plane over in a matter of seconds. The change from normalcy to nightmare was as swift as it was shocking.

Escaping The Wreckage

While the crash left the aircraft extensively damaged, the pair’s survival instincts kicked in. The woman pilot managed to extricate herself from the wreckage, proving her mettle in a moment of extreme crisis. The older pilot, however, required assistance to escape the mangled remains of the Sukhoi SU-29.

The AAIB report painstakingly detailed the aircraft’s damage, underscoring the severity of the crash. The incident took place on a runway close to the village of Great Saling, a grim reminder of the unpredictable nature of aviation.

Accidents
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

