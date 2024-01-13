en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Vermont Trooper’s Heroic Rescue and Russia’s Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Vermont Trooper’s Heroic Rescue and Russia’s Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment

In the heart of winter, a Vermont State Trooper named Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and heroism. On December 17th, she courageously rescued an 8-year-old girl from the icy grasp of a frozen pond in Cambridge, Vermont. The girl and her siblings had been caught in the perilous predicament of thin ice, resulting in two of them plunging into the frozen water body.

Swift Response Saves Life

Trooper Archer, who was on patrol nearby, responded to the distress call within five minutes. Battling frigid temperatures and the treacherous ice, she dove into the pond, swam towards the girl, and brought her back to shore in a display of utmost bravery. Initially, the girl was feared to have sustained life-threatening injuries. However, after a swift medical intervention at the University of Vermont Medical Center, she made a complete recovery, a testament to the rapid and efficient response of Archer and her team.

Award Recognition for Heroism

Archer’s audacious rescue was captured on her bodycam, a chilling chronicle of her heroic act. Alongside Archer, Trooper Keith Cote and the homeowner, who had managed to rescue the girl’s younger sibling, have been nominated for the agency’s Lifesaving Award. This recognition embodies the selfless valor displayed during the incident and underscores the crucial role of first responders in safeguarding our communities.

Russia Fulfills Grain Delivery Promise

In other news, Russia has made good on its commitment from the previous year by delivering 25,000 tonnes of grain to the Central African Republic. The shipment made its way to the port in Cameroon, where Jean Marie Tchuissang, the Russian honorary consul in Douala, confirmed the successful unloading of the grain. This act serves as a significant gesture of solidarity, exemplifying the importance of international cooperation and assistance in meeting global food security challenges.

This article is a reminder of the power of individual heroism and collective action, of courage in the face of danger, and of the potential for humanity to unite in addressing pressing issues. As we continue to spotlight such stories, we invite our readers to join the conversation on our social media channels, promoting ideals such as freedom over censorship and truth over narrative.

0
Accidents Cameroon Russia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
12 mins ago
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
In an alarming incident caught on camera, a man in India had a miraculous escape with no injuries after a high-speed collision between a load carrier and an autorickshaw on the Palghar-Boisar road in Maharashtra. The dramatic footage, now widely shared across social media platforms, showcases the gravity of the dangerous event. High-Speed Collision on
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
Mitrovica Gas Cylinder Explosion: A Swift Response to a Tragic Incident
1 hour ago
Mitrovica Gas Cylinder Explosion: A Swift Response to a Tragic Incident
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
1 hour ago
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
46 mins ago
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
1 hour ago
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
1 hour ago
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
1 min
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
2 mins
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
2 mins
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
3 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
3 mins
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
4 mins
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
4 mins
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
5 mins
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
59 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app