Accidents

Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response

In the chilling pre-dawn hours of January 3rd, a deputy from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was grievously injured following a drastic encounter with the perpetrators of a commercial burglary. The incident unraveled at approximately 4:39 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Ventura Avenue, nestled in the unincorporated expanses of Ventura County.

Deputy Confronts Burglars

The deputy, an assigned sentinel from the Ojai Patrol Station, had been deployed in response to the reported burglary. The scene that awaited was fraught with danger as several individuals, implicated in the crime, sought to make a desperate escape. In a shocking turn of events, these individuals chose to drive their vehicle directly at the deputy, resulting in the deputy sustaining significant injuries. The nature of the incident has warranted it to be classified as an assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.

Aftermath of the Incident

In the aftermath of the violent confrontation, the injured deputy was swiftly transported to a local hospital. He endured a broken ankle and significant bruising to the leg, but has since been released post-treatment. The suspects involved in this disturbing incident, however, remain at large. The vehicles they employed for their hasty escape, a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan, have become the objects of an intense manhunt by the authorities.

Call for Public Assistance

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has redoubled its efforts to investigate this case and bring the culprits to justice. They are appealing to the public, seeking any leads or additional information that could shed light on the incident. They are particularly interested in any surveillance footage from the area. Individuals with such valuable information are urged to reach out to Sergeant Gonzales at the designated contact number.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

