Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised

In a recent incident that raises concerns about child safety and vehicle compliance with road regulations, a car was seized by the West Yorkshire Police’s Steerside Enforcement Team in Bradford. The team operates across the Bradford district in West Yorkshire, enforcing traffic regulations and combating road crimes as part of their ongoing initiative, Operation Steerside. The operation, which has been active since 2016, has officers deployed seven days a week in cars and on bikes to ensure road safety.

Violations Lead to Vehicle Seizure

The incident involved a Honda car that was pulled over by police on White Abbey Road. Upon inspection, officers discovered a child in the back seat without the necessary security measures. The child’s safety was put at risk due to this negligence. But this was not the only violation identified by the officers. Further inspection revealed that the vehicle had an expired Ministry of Transport (MOT) test and had not been taxed since the previous September.

Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

The driver of the Honda was reported for multiple offences. Not only had they endangered a child by failing to ensure proper security measures, but they had also been driving a vehicle without a valid MOT and tax. This flouting of rules not only puts their safety at risk but also compromises the safety of other road users. Consequently, the car was impounded on behalf of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Steerside Enforcement Team: Vigilance for Road Safety

The Steerside Enforcement Team, through Operation Steerside, continues to work tirelessly to ensure road safety in the Bradford district. Their vigilant efforts aim at identifying and penalizing such traffic violations to deter irresponsible behaviours on the road and contribute to a safer driving environment.