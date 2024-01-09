Vehicle Collision at White House Complex Sparks High Alert

In an incident that sparked high alert and sent ripples through the nation’s capital, a vehicle collided with an exterior gate of the White House complex—specifically on the east side. The collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was swiftly taken into custody by law enforcement agencies.

Investigation Underway

The Secret Service, the agency tasked with protecting the President and other high-ranking officials, has undertaken the investigation into the cause and nature of the collision. While the specifics behind the incident are yet to be determined, the Secret Service affirms that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness.

Impact on Traffic

The event, which unfolded in a prominent and busy area of Washington D.C., led to significant traffic implications. The intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, along with adjacent intersections, witnessed congestion and delays as the area around the White House was shut down for investigations.

Official Confirmation

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, confirmed the arrest and provided details about the crash. He acknowledged that the investigation was ongoing and assured that every effort is being made to uncover the specifics behind the incident. The spokesman declined to comment on whether the collision was intentional or accidental, citing the need for comprehensive investigation.