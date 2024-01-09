en English
Accidents

Vehicle Collision at White House Complex Sparks High Alert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Vehicle Collision at White House Complex Sparks High Alert

In an incident that sparked high alert and sent ripples through the nation’s capital, a vehicle collided with an exterior gate of the White House complex—specifically on the east side. The collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was swiftly taken into custody by law enforcement agencies.

Investigation Underway

The Secret Service, the agency tasked with protecting the President and other high-ranking officials, has undertaken the investigation into the cause and nature of the collision. While the specifics behind the incident are yet to be determined, the Secret Service affirms that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness.

Impact on Traffic

The event, which unfolded in a prominent and busy area of Washington D.C., led to significant traffic implications. The intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, along with adjacent intersections, witnessed congestion and delays as the area around the White House was shut down for investigations.

Official Confirmation

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, confirmed the arrest and provided details about the crash. He acknowledged that the investigation was ongoing and assured that every effort is being made to uncover the specifics behind the incident. The spokesman declined to comment on whether the collision was intentional or accidental, citing the need for comprehensive investigation.

Accidents Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

