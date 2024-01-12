en English
Accidents

Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68

A vehicle accident on Friday evening caused a complete shutdown of both lanes on Interstate 68 near Cheat Lake, West Virginia. The incident took place near the Cheat Lake Bridge, a crucial driving artery. Monongalia County 911 center has confirmed the presence of officers at the scene, though details about the accident remain undisclosed, including the estimated reopening time of the road. West Virginia 511 data indicates a significant traffic delay in the vicinity of the bridge.

Series of Disruptions on I-68

Earlier that same day, westbound traffic on the same interstate was reduced to a single lane due to a separate incident. A damaged section of the bridge caused tire punctures on multiple vehicles, leading to a significant disruption in the flow of traffic. The connection between the bridge damage and the vehicle accident, if any, is yet to be established.

Bridge Damage Causes Multiple Flat Tires

The disruption was initially triggered when a part of the bridge’s expansion joint on I-68 crossing Cheat Lake separated. The dislodged steel resulted in multiple cars suffering flat tires. The narratives from drivers who experienced the disruption paint a picture of sudden, unexpected vehicular damage. Approximately five to six vehicles had to be towed away after their tires were punctured due to the bridge damage.

Response from the West Virginia Department of Transportation

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOH) responded swiftly to the situation. Bridge crews replaced the faulty expansion joint, leading to the reopening of the right lane late Friday afternoon. Around 30 vehicles were reportedly affected by this incident. Notably, a similar issue had occurred on a different bridge in September 2020. WVDOH has set up a process for drivers to file a claim for car damage through the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

