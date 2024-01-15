Vande Bharat Train Collides With Cattle, Triggers Tremors and Broken Windows

On a chilly Monday afternoon, a Vande Bharat train, en route from Delhi to Punjab, was forced to an abrupt stop after colliding with cattle near Kurukshetra at around 4.45 pm. This unexpected incident caused significant tremors on the train, leading to the cracking of window panes in one of its coaches. Deepak Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, confirmed the event, attributing the sudden braking and resulting pressure drop to a cattle run-over.

A Trembling Ride

Passengers onboard experienced tremor-like vibrations during the event, a sensation akin to an earthquake on wheels. The sudden braking led to a drastic drop in pressure, which in turn, caused the glass of the train’s windows to shatter. With shards of glass strewn across the coach, the incident painted a picture of chaos and surprise.

Immediate Aftermath

In the wake of the collision, the train was scheduled for a thorough inspection upon its arrival in Ambala. Railways officials provided reassurances that the situation was under control and that the train would be evaluated for any further damage. Yet, the incident has raised questions about the safety of train travel amidst the dense fog and cold wave conditions prevalent in North India.

The Broader Picture

Simultaneously, the collision incident comes amidst reports of as many as 18 Delhi-bound trains running late due to foggy conditions in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist over North India for the next four to five days. Visibility has been recorded below 200 meters in various parts of the country, including Punjab and Delhi, posing a significant challenge to rail and air travel. Amidst such weather conditions, this incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in train operations.