en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Vande Bharat Train Collides With Cattle, Triggers Tremors and Broken Windows

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Vande Bharat Train Collides With Cattle, Triggers Tremors and Broken Windows

On a chilly Monday afternoon, a Vande Bharat train, en route from Delhi to Punjab, was forced to an abrupt stop after colliding with cattle near Kurukshetra at around 4.45 pm. This unexpected incident caused significant tremors on the train, leading to the cracking of window panes in one of its coaches. Deepak Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, confirmed the event, attributing the sudden braking and resulting pressure drop to a cattle run-over.

A Trembling Ride

Passengers onboard experienced tremor-like vibrations during the event, a sensation akin to an earthquake on wheels. The sudden braking led to a drastic drop in pressure, which in turn, caused the glass of the train’s windows to shatter. With shards of glass strewn across the coach, the incident painted a picture of chaos and surprise.

Immediate Aftermath

In the wake of the collision, the train was scheduled for a thorough inspection upon its arrival in Ambala. Railways officials provided reassurances that the situation was under control and that the train would be evaluated for any further damage. Yet, the incident has raised questions about the safety of train travel amidst the dense fog and cold wave conditions prevalent in North India.

The Broader Picture

Simultaneously, the collision incident comes amidst reports of as many as 18 Delhi-bound trains running late due to foggy conditions in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist over North India for the next four to five days. Visibility has been recorded below 200 meters in various parts of the country, including Punjab and Delhi, posing a significant challenge to rail and air travel. Amidst such weather conditions, this incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures in train operations.

0
Accidents India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
53 seconds ago
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
On a chilly evening, a Boeing 737-800, operated by T’Way Air as flight 216, was in the midst of its journey with 122 passengers aboard when a sudden bird strike rattled its starboard engine. The event, unfolding around 9:30 pm, sent shockwaves through the aircraft as the engine ignited into a fierce conflagration, flames licking
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
Unexpected Shooting Shakes Close-Knit Community, Sparks Gun Control Debate
6 mins ago
Unexpected Shooting Shakes Close-Knit Community, Sparks Gun Control Debate
Mother and Daughter's Narrow Escape in Bizarre Florida Traffic Incident
16 mins ago
Mother and Daughter's Narrow Escape in Bizarre Florida Traffic Incident
Seven-Car Collision Near School in Middlesbrough Leads to Hospitalizations
1 min ago
Seven-Car Collision Near School in Middlesbrough Leads to Hospitalizations
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
6 mins ago
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
North Carolina Man Arrested After School Bus Theft and Chase
6 mins ago
North Carolina Man Arrested After School Bus Theft and Chase
Latest Headlines
World News
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
29 seconds
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
40 seconds
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
42 seconds
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
50 seconds
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
51 seconds
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
1 min
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
1 min
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
1 min
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 mins
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
6 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
26 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app