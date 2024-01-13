Vande Bharat Express Train Collides with Bull, No Passenger Injuries Reported

In a recent incident, a CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat Express train collided with a bull in Maharashtra, leading to the unfortunate death of the animal. The accident occurred after the train had passed the Latur station and was traveling between the Latur and Potul stations. The incident took place on a Saturday evening, at approximately 6:35 pm, causing a 35-minute delay to the train’s schedule.

Immediate Response and Inspection

Following the accident, the train was immediately held up for an inspection. The checks, which included a thorough examination of the engine, were carried out to ensure the safety of the passengers and the operability of the train. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the passengers on board, and the train was found to have suffered no significant damage.

A Reoccurring Incident

This is not the first such incident involving the Vande Bharat Express. Previously, a train was delayed due to a similar cattle runover incident near Atul in the Mumbai Central Division. In the recent case as well, the train had to stop for a brief period while the necessary checks were carried out. A probe is currently underway to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Resuming the Journey

After the necessary inspections were completed, the train was cleared to continue on its journey. It resumed its journey at around 7:10 pm, having been delayed by about 35 minutes due to the incident. The train, which had left from CSMT station in Mumbai at 1:10 pm, was still expected to arrive at its destination by 8:30 pm, despite the delay.