Van Swallowed by Sinkhole in Dramatic Attleboro Incident

The quiet town of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was shaken as an 86-year-old driver plunged into a sinkhole in an event that has since gone viral. What began as a single-vehicle crash turned into a spectacle that saw a van being swallowed by a sinkhole, creating a situation as dangerous as it was unusual.

Chain of Events

The senior citizen, whose identity remains undisclosed, was driving on the afternoon of January 17 when he seemingly lost consciousness. His van veered off the road, crashing into a fire hydrant and triggering a series of unforeseen consequences. The collision caused the hydrant to burst, releasing a torrent of water that flooded County Street.

As the water continued to gush onto the street, it led to the formation of a sinkhole at the edge of the road. Initially, the rear wheels of the van began to sink into the hole. Social media platforms were soon flooded with photos showing the progression of the event – from the van's rear wheels submerged in water to almost half of the van being swallowed by the sinkhole, its front end lifted in a bizarre display.

Aftermath and Response

The driver was quickly rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed he sustained only minor injuries – a fortunate outcome considering the potential dangers of the situation. In response to the incident, authorities swiftly shut off the water supply to prevent further flooding. With temperatures expected to plummet overnight, the streets were also salted and sanded to ward off icing, ensuring the safety of other motorists and pedestrians.

This incident served as a stark reminder of nature's unpredictability, even in the most mundane of circumstances. It occurred near Providence, Rhode Island, approximately 15 miles away from Attleboro, Massachusetts.