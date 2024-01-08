Van Driver Banned for Two Years Following Bursledon Hit-and-Run

Following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a woman suffering a broken wrist, Mitchell Thorne, a 23-year-old van driver, has been banned from driving for two years. The victim, Jackie Carrington, was struck by Thorne’s Ford Transit van on December 15, 2022, as she crossed a zebra crossing on Portsmouth Road, Bursledon.

Details of the Incident

Jackie, who works near the crossing, was returning home from work when the incident occurred. After Thorne’s van hit her, a second vehicle struck her as she lay on the road. Neither driver stopped at the scene, leaving Jackie with a broken wrist and bruises. She spent six weeks with her hand in a sling and had to rely on lifts to get to work, too afraid to cross the street again.

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Thorne was identified as the driver responsible for the accident following a police investigation that led to a questionnaire being sent to his home. He pled guilty to causing serious injury by inconsiderate driving and was handed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a fine, and court costs. However, no compensation was awarded to Jackie for her injuries.

Campaign for Traffic Lights and Victim’s Response

The accident has sparked a campaign for the installation of traffic lights at the zebra crossing, particularly after another pedestrian was hit weeks later. Jackie expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case, appreciating the severity of the penalty as a deterrence to similar incidents. However, she expressed disappointment that the second driver was not apprehended.

