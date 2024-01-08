en English
Accidents

Van Driver Banned for Two Years Following Bursledon Hit-and-Run

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Van Driver Banned for Two Years Following Bursledon Hit-and-Run

Following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a woman suffering a broken wrist, Mitchell Thorne, a 23-year-old van driver, has been banned from driving for two years. The victim, Jackie Carrington, was struck by Thorne’s Ford Transit van on December 15, 2022, as she crossed a zebra crossing on Portsmouth Road, Bursledon.

Details of the Incident

Jackie, who works near the crossing, was returning home from work when the incident occurred. After Thorne’s van hit her, a second vehicle struck her as she lay on the road. Neither driver stopped at the scene, leaving Jackie with a broken wrist and bruises. She spent six weeks with her hand in a sling and had to rely on lifts to get to work, too afraid to cross the street again.

(Also Read: Six-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Driveway Accident in Smith County, Mississippi)

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Thorne was identified as the driver responsible for the accident following a police investigation that led to a questionnaire being sent to his home. He pled guilty to causing serious injury by inconsiderate driving and was handed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a fine, and court costs. However, no compensation was awarded to Jackie for her injuries.

(Also Read: Philip ‘Sonny’ Dizon, Distinguished Businessman, Dies in Tragic Road Accident)

Campaign for Traffic Lights and Victim’s Response

The accident has sparked a campaign for the installation of traffic lights at the zebra crossing, particularly after another pedestrian was hit weeks later. Jackie expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case, appreciating the severity of the penalty as a deterrence to similar incidents. However, she expressed disappointment that the second driver was not apprehended.

Accidents Law United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Accidents

