Vadodara Tragedy: Rescue Operation Underway as Boat Capsizes in Harni Motnath Lake

In a tragic incident in Vadodara, Gujarat, a boat overloaded with children capsized in the Harni Motnath Lake. The incident, which happened during a picnic organized by a private school, has resulted in the death of six students and triggered an extensive rescue operation. The boat was reportedly carrying 27 individuals, consisting of students and teachers.

Response and Recovery Efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel have been promptly deployed to the scene. The primary focus is to rescue as many children as possible, with the state health minister reporting that 10 individuals have been saved so far. The rescue operation is ongoing, complicated by the sludge at the bottom of the lake. Despite the challenges, the rescue teams are determined to continue their search for the missing students.

Leadership Reaction

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his grief over the incident and directed the administration to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims. The incident has brought about a wave of sorrow and concern across the nation, with leaders and citizens alike expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.

An Incident Under Investigation

The cause of the capsizing is still under investigation, but early reports from BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya suggest that the boat was carrying more students than its capacity. The precise number of individuals on board and their conditions have not yet been confirmed. The incident has highlighted the need for stringent safety measures in such recreational activities to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.