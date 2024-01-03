en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

In a decisive move to curb the rising trend of road accidents caused by underage drivers, the government of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a strict ban on individuals under 18 years old from operating two or four-wheel vehicles. The ban, which is a result of the alarming statistic that minors contribute to 40% of accidents, has sparked a wave of reactions from parents and students alike.

Imposing Penalties to Deter Underage Driving

The Transport Commissioner has issued a directive to pertinent regional transport authorities enforcing the ban. In addition, the Director of Secondary Education has urged district school inspectors to inform parents about the new regulations in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. The enforcement of this prohibition introduces steep consequences for minors found driving and their parents. This includes potential imprisonment of up to three years and fines amounting to Rs 25,000. Furthermore, guardians or vehicle owners who are found to have allowed underage driving will face similar penalties. The minor’s driving license will also be suspended until they reach the age of 25.

Schools: A Platform for Road Safety Awareness

As part of this pioneering road safety initiative, schools are being encouraged to instill safety awareness among students. Measures include the appointment of road safety nodal teachers, the integration of safety messages into daily prayers, and the creation of wall paintings depicting traffic rules and safety slogans. A budget of Rs 44.95 lakh has been set aside for the formation of Road Safety Clubs in schools, supplemented by additional funds earmarked for the creation of traffic rule and slogan paintings. The Director of Secondary Education has called upon schools to actively cooperate with the Transport Department to organize programs designed to boost road safety.

The Yogi Government’s Stand on Road Safety

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant stride in preventing road accidents in the state with this ban on underage driving. By imposing rigorous penalties on both minors caught driving and their parents, the government is sending a clear message about its commitment to road safety. This decision is particularly relevant for minors going to school, who constitute a sizable segment of the underage drivers. With these measures in place, the government of Uttar Pradesh aims to significantly reduce the incidence of road accidents caused by underage drivers, thus creating a safer environment for all road users.

0
Accidents Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings

By Israel Ojoko

IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag

By Dil Bar Irshad

SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

First World Odia Language Conference to be Held in Bhubaneswar

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman's Life ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman's Life ...
heart comment 0
Jordanian Armed Forces Dispatch Medical Evacuation Plane for Family in Saudi Arabia

By Safak Costu

Jordanian Armed Forces Dispatch Medical Evacuation Plane for Family in Saudi Arabia
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Reckless Crash Claims Three Lives in South Los Angeles

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Reckless Crash Claims Three Lives in South Los Angeles
Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year’s Holiday

By Olalekan Adigun

Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year's Holiday
Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway

By Nimrah Khatoon

Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
1 min
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
1 min
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
2 mins
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
3 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
3 mins
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
3 mins
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
3 mins
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
57 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app