Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

In a decisive move to curb the rising trend of road accidents caused by underage drivers, the government of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a strict ban on individuals under 18 years old from operating two or four-wheel vehicles. The ban, which is a result of the alarming statistic that minors contribute to 40% of accidents, has sparked a wave of reactions from parents and students alike.

Imposing Penalties to Deter Underage Driving

The Transport Commissioner has issued a directive to pertinent regional transport authorities enforcing the ban. In addition, the Director of Secondary Education has urged district school inspectors to inform parents about the new regulations in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. The enforcement of this prohibition introduces steep consequences for minors found driving and their parents. This includes potential imprisonment of up to three years and fines amounting to Rs 25,000. Furthermore, guardians or vehicle owners who are found to have allowed underage driving will face similar penalties. The minor’s driving license will also be suspended until they reach the age of 25.

Schools: A Platform for Road Safety Awareness

As part of this pioneering road safety initiative, schools are being encouraged to instill safety awareness among students. Measures include the appointment of road safety nodal teachers, the integration of safety messages into daily prayers, and the creation of wall paintings depicting traffic rules and safety slogans. A budget of Rs 44.95 lakh has been set aside for the formation of Road Safety Clubs in schools, supplemented by additional funds earmarked for the creation of traffic rule and slogan paintings. The Director of Secondary Education has called upon schools to actively cooperate with the Transport Department to organize programs designed to boost road safety.

The Yogi Government’s Stand on Road Safety

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant stride in preventing road accidents in the state with this ban on underage driving. By imposing rigorous penalties on both minors caught driving and their parents, the government is sending a clear message about its commitment to road safety. This decision is particularly relevant for minors going to school, who constitute a sizable segment of the underage drivers. With these measures in place, the government of Uttar Pradesh aims to significantly reduce the incidence of road accidents caused by underage drivers, thus creating a safer environment for all road users.