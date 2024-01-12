Utah Highways See Multiple Accidents; Patrol Trooper’s Quick Action Captured on Video

Utah’s highways have been a scene of multiple accidents recently, the severity of which has varied significantly. In a video that emerged less than a week ago, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper is seen taking a quick-witted action during an incident on I-15 near the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. The video illustrates the trooper using his patrol car to push an incapacitated vehicle off the road, with a police truck offering assistance by providing warning signals to other drivers. The video, which depicts snowy road conditions, also shows another vehicle in a ditch on the side of the road and a vehicle pulling a trailer stopped further down.

State Troopers Respond to Multiple Crashes

According to state troopers, over 160 accidents have occurred on Utah roads in the last two days alone. Among these incidents was an alarming event on Interstate 80 where a company employee was intentionally hit twice by another driver. The victim was driving a silver Ford Ranger when he was rear-ended by a white lifted pick-up truck. The truck pursued the Ranger, striking it again before fleeing the scene. The company involved is now offering a reward for any information leading to the identification of the truck and driver responsible for the assault.

Defective Brakes Cause Havoc in Northern Utah

In a separate incident in northern Utah back in November, a gravel truck with defective brakes lost control and crashed into dozens of cars, injuring 11 people. The truck, moving at approximately 30 mph, smashed into an auto dealership, igniting a fire. Following investigations, the police recommended charges against the driver and the trucking company owner for reckless endangerment. The truck, if in proper working condition, should have been able to stop within roughly 100 feet. However, investigations revealed that about 80% of the trailer braking system was non-functional, and many brake systems were already in a deteriorated state before the accident.

Peculiar Follow-up to Highway Incident

The original poster of the video displaying the trooper’s timely action on I-15 hinted at a peculiar follow-up to the incident involving hidden treasure and an alleged secret cause of the wreck. While the details remain vague, this intriguing element adds another layer to Utah’s recent series of highway mishaps.