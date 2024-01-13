en English
Accidents

US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST
Two U.S. Navy SEALs have gone missing while conducting a nighttime boarding mission off the coast of Somalia. The elite commandos were participating in an interdiction operation when one was knocked into the sea by high waves. In accordance with their safety protocol, when one SEAL is overtaken by the sea, another SEAL jumps in after them, ensuring that no member of the team is left alone in such perilous situations. The second SEAL followed suit and is now also missing.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on Thursday while the SEALs were attempting to climb onto a vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The specific type of vessel they were boarding and the exact purpose of the mission have not been specified. It has been clarified, however, that the mission was unrelated to other ongoing international operations or recent retaliatory strikes in the region. The information comes from three U.S. officials who have not been named.

Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations

Immediately following the incident, search and rescue operations were launched to locate the missing SEALs. U.S. Central Command is currently overseeing the operations, and Navy ships and aircraft have been deployed to aid in the search. The U.S. Navy regularly conducts interdiction missions in the Gulf of Aden, intercepting weapons bound for Houthi-controlled Yemen.

The Aftermath

The families of the missing SEALs have been notified about the incident. Meanwhile, the U.S. military continues to aid commercial ships targeted by piracy in the region. As of now, no additional information will be released until the personnel recovery mission is complete. The current status of the missing SEALs remains unknown, and the world awaits further updates with bated breath.

Accidents Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

