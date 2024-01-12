en English
Accidents

US Navy Seahawk Helicopter Crashes in San Diego Bay: All Crew Members Survive

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
In a turn of events that could have ended tragically, a routine training exercise took an unexpected turn when a US Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay. Remarkably, all six crew members aboard the aircraft survived the crash. The incident, which occurred on Thursday around 6:40 pm local time, involved an aircraft from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41, based at the Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula.

Swift Rescue and Immediate Medical Attention

The crew members were promptly rescued due to the strategic presence of a safety boat at the location. They were swiftly moved ashore, where they were met by Federal Fire personnel. Despite the potential severity of the situation, Navy officials have confirmed that there were no serious or life-threatening injuries reported amongst the crew. They are currently undergoing further medical evaluation to ascertain the extent of their injuries following the crash.

Investigation into the Crash

The cause of the crash remains unknown. An investigation has been launched by Navy officials to determine what led to the helicopter going down during what was meant to be a routine training exercise. The MH-60R Seahawk, primarily used for anti-submarine warfare, is also capable of performing various missions including search and rescue and reconnaissance, making this crash a significant incident for the Navy.

A Collective Effort

The response to the crash was immediate and coordinated, with the US Coast Guard and the Fire Department promptly arriving at the crash site at Coronado, across the inlet from San Diego. Their collective effort ensured the safety of the crew and is indicative of the meticulous training and readiness of these rescue teams in the face of emergencies. As the investigation continues, the hope remains that this incident will provide insights to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Accidents Military United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

