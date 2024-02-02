US Crew Honored for Outstanding Maritime Rescue Operations

In the relentless and unpredictable waters near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, an act of extraordinary heroism unfolded on October 25, 2023. The crew of the Lynne Moran, a vessel of Moran Towing, showcased their exceptional training and unwavering commitment to safety, resulting in the successful rescue of two mariners in distress.

The Unwavering Crew of the Lynne Moran

The crew, a quintet of seasoned seafarers comprising Captain Eddie Lucas, deckhand Roman Arabski, mate Evan Kinkel, engineer William Flynn, and engineer and deckhand trainee Aaron Arabski, responded swiftly and efficiently to a distress call. Their actions were driven not by the pursuit of glory, but by a profound sense of duty, instilled through rigorous training and fortified by a shared commitment to their fellow mariners.

Recognition for Heroic Efforts

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the American Waterways Operators (AWO) have duly recognized the crew's heroic efforts. The awards bestowed include the USCG's public service commendation and the AWO's Honour and Excellence in Rescue Operations (HERO) award. These commendations serve as a testament to the crew's professionalism, courage, and unwavering dedication to safety.

A Testament to the Crew's Professionalism

Not only did the crew demonstrate a flawless execution of their specialized training and equipment, but they also showed great empathy in providing attentive care to the rescued mariners. The individuals were kept aboard the Lynne Moran until they could be transferred to a local fire boat for further medical evaluation. Nathan Hauser, the Moran regional vice president for the north and east US, expressed immense pride in the crew, commending their exceptional professionalism and bravery.

In the end, the crew's heroic act is a powerful reminder of the vital role seafarers play in ensuring maritime safety. It underlines the Moran's history of recognizing its personnel for professional assistance to fellow mariners, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in rescue operations.