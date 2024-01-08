Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teenager Mya Wright in Sumter County

The small hours of a recent Saturday morning marked the last time anyone saw 16-year-old Mya Wright in her home on Broad Street, Sumter County, South Carolina. From then on, she was reported missing, triggering a hunt by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that is still ongoing. Described as a young woman with brown eyes and black hair, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing around 196 pounds, the specifics of her attire at the time of her disappearance remain a mystery.

Public Assistance Requested in Search for Missing Teen

The Sheriff’s Office has called on the public to aid in the search for the missing teenager. They urge anyone with information about Mya Wright’s whereabouts to contact them without delay. The authorities can be reached via 911 emergency services or directly to their office at 803-436-2000. The Sheriff’s Office has underscored the importance of such public cooperation, emphasizing that any piece of information could be the key to finding Mya Wright.

Related Incident in Nearby County

While the search for Mya Wright continues, another upsetting incident has unfolded in the region. As the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported, a crash in Orangeburg County resulted in multiple individuals being airlifted and a fatality. The recent events have shaken the community, highlighting the urgency and importance of public safety and vigilance.

Community Hopeful for Mya’s Safe Return

The residents of Sumter County and the surrounding areas continue to hold out hope for Mya’s safe return. As the search presses on, the community’s thoughts and prayers are with her family, hoping that the missing teenager will soon be reunited with her loved ones.