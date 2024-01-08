Upper Darby Medical Flight Helicopter Crash: Mystery Deepens as NTSB Fails to Determine Cause

In a startling turn of events, a medical flight helicopter crash-landed in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, near a church, in January 2022. The incident, shrouded in mystery, has left investigators perplexed as they struggle to determine the cause of the crash.

NTSB Releases Final Report

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a final report on January 4, focused on the Eurocopter EC135 that made an unanticipated increase in altitude followed by a steep plunge over Drexel Hill. The helicopter was flying from Chambersburg to a Philadelphia hospital when the incident occurred. Despite the pilot’s valiant efforts to recover from a near-vertical descent, the lack of engine power rendered the helicopter incapable of ascending or hovering, ultimately resulting in a crash.

Onboard Members and Miraculous Survival

The pilot, who was seriously injured, managed to avoid power lines and buildings before the crash. Onboard the helicopter were an infant girl and two medical crew members, all of whom survived the harrowing ordeal. The NTSB concluded that the probable cause was an in-flight attitude upset for undetermined reasons, leading to an over-speeding of the rotor system and a reduction in engine power. Both engines were functioning as designed during the incident.

Flight Crew Recalls the Incident

Flight crew members recalled being pinned to the ceiling during the incident but managed to secure themselves and the patient before the landing. Local authorities hailed it as a ‘miracle’ that there were no life-threatening injuries, especially given that there were children in a daycare near the crash site at the time of the incident.