Accidents

Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges

A local man has vanished without a trace near Ahipara at Tauroa Point in the Far North. Known for his love of diving, the man was last seen on December 23, sparking a massive search operation. However, adverse weather conditions have posed significant challenges, causing the search to be scaled back and currently under review.

Concerted Search Efforts Despite Challenges

Despite the inclement weather, police and family members persist in their efforts, conducting regular shoreline patrols. The Coastguard’s Northland Air Patrol took to the skies for the last aerial search on December 31. However, the lack of significant leads has led to a reduction in the scope of the operation.

Rahui Imposed in the Region

In response to the tragic incident, local Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Nga Tai o Te Uru elders have imposed a rahui, spanning from Te Kohanga (Shipwreck Bay) to Waitarehu at the entrance of Herekino Harbour. This temporary restriction prohibits activities such as fishing, surfing, swimming, and shellfish gathering in the area. The rahui is a customary practice aimed at respecting the search efforts and the missing individual. However, surfing and swimming are still permitted at Te Kohanga.

Tragic Farm Accident Claims Lives of Young Cousins

In a separate incident, two young cousins, aged six and four, tragically lost their lives in a farm accident in Far North. The boys were at their grandmother’s farm on December 29 when their utility vehicle collided with a boulder and plunged into an 11m-deep waterhole. A Gofundme page was set up to assist the families with repatriation, funeral, and other costs, raising over AU$83,000 (NZ$90,000) within the first 48 hours. The family expressed immense gratitude for the outpouring of support, including from the local marae, emergency services, search and rescue crew, police dive team, and donors. The boys were described as irreplaceable lights in their family’s lives, and their loss has left an irrevocable void.

Possible Break in Sandra Lemire’s Missing Case

In a related development, volunteer divers believe they have found the remains of Sandra Lemire, who disappeared in May 2012. The divers discovered a submerged vehicle in a retention pond near Walt Disney World, which police have confirmed is tied to the missing woman’s case. The divers had been searching for her in 63 bodies of water over the last year and a half, with a tip-off from an Orlando Police Department detective leading them to the retention pond.

