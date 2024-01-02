en English
Accidents

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

In the heart of Lewiston, a somber discovery unfolded on a typical Saturday morning. Ahmed Nur, a 44-year-old man from the city, was found lifeless at the intersection of Walnut and Blake streets. His unresponsive body was discovered by two of his friends shortly before 8:40 a.m., casting a pall over the usually bustling downtown area.

Unraveling the Mystery

The cause of Nur’s untimely death remains uncertain, with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta undertaking further investigations. After performing a limited autopsy, the body was retained for more extensive studies, and Nur’s next of kin were duly informed.

A Life on the Streets

Revealing a poignant narrative, a friend of Nur, who chose to remain unnamed, shared that they were both living without permanent shelter. Their bond, forged in the crucible of hardship, was marked by mutual support and camaraderie. The news of Nur’s passing has left her in profound grief.

This friend last saw Nur alive at Sophia’s House, a supportive residential home located at 143 Blake St. She spoke with him the evening before his death, during which he disclosed that he was in the process of securing assistance to find housing.

Sophia’s House: A Beacon of Hope

Sophia’s House serves as more than just a shelter. Established by The Center for Wisdom’s Women, it is a sanctuary for women battling addiction, trafficking, and the aftermath of incarceration. This institution stands as a testament to community solidarity, offering a safe and supportive environment for those in need.

The circumstances surrounding Nur’s death still raise many questions, and the community awaits the results of the ongoing medical investigation. As Lewiston grieves the loss of one of its members, the incident underscores the stark reality of homelessness, urging the community to strengthen its efforts towards inclusivity and support.

