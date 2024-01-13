Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked

Debunking the deception of a viral video that falsely attributed the cause of a wall collapse in Nagpur to the reverberations from loud music, a thorough investigation by BOOM has revealed the truth. The footage, which portrayed the distress and injuries of individuals, some bleeding, was in actuality from an incident in December 2023 that transpired in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, not Nagpur.

Unraveling the Falsehood

BOOM’s in-depth investigation, which encompassed a reverse image search and keyword search, traced the origins of the video to Uttar Pradesh. Contrary to the assertions about loud music causing the collapse, the investigative outlet found that the actual cause was the pressure from heaps of sand placed near the wall.

The Real Tragedy

As reported by the Indian Express, the wall collapse resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, including six women and two children. They were part of a wedding procession in Ghosi, Mau when the calamity occurred. The video of the incident was also matched with one from NDTV India’s verified YouTube channel, further solidifying the location and event.

Accountability and Consequences

News18 UP indicated that the wall collapse was due to pressure from sand heaps rather than loud music. Following the incident, at least 20 people were injured and taken to a district hospital in a critical condition. In the aftermath of this tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation for the victims’ families and those injured. Two residents of Ghosi were taken into custody and charged with culpable homicide and public nuisance, marking the commencement of accountability for this unfortunate event.