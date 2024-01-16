Unknown Explosion Causes Widespread Panic and Damage in Ibadan

An explosion of unknown origin has rattled the city of Ibadan, specifically the Bodija area, causing widespread panic and significant damage. With a sound heard across various parts of the city including UI and Sango, and a large plume of smoke visible from considerable distances, the incident has left residents in a state of alarm.

The Aftermath

Reports of destruction have been pouring in, painting a grim picture. Twitter user WillieWinehouse reported that the explosion had decimated his house and street, a sentiment echoed by numerous others sharing their experiences and observations. Photos and videos circulating online depict large-scale destruction, with at least three bodies seen inside a pick-up van and a residential building collapsed, trapping residents.

Seeking Answers

Amidst the chaos, uncertainty prevails as the cause and exact location of the explosion within Ibadan remain unclear. Speculations of it being a gas explosion have been rife, yet no official confirmation has been made. Efforts to reach the authorities have thus far been unsuccessful, amplifying the sense of unease among the residents.

Response and Reactions

The state government has acknowledged the explosion and deployed security and fire operatives to mitigate the situation. Despite this, no confirmation of casualties has been issued, although mentions of the local hospital, University College Hospital (UCH), preparing to receive casualties have surfaced. This situation has stirred up a mix of reactions among the residents, with some expressing fatalistic attitudes, while others continue to seek more concrete details about the incident.