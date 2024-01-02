University of Hawaii President David Lassner Unharmed in Car Accident

In a startling incident, David Lassner, the President of the University of Hawaii, found himself in an automobile mishap on January 1st in the Kapahulu neighborhood. The incident, which occurred just before 1 a.m. on Edna Street, saw Lassner’s vehicle flipped onto its side after a collision with a parked car.

Maneuvering through Narrow Lanes

Lassner, while navigating a narrow street, veered right to bypass approaching traffic. The sudden maneuver resulted in his vehicle colliding with a stationary car, causing his own to capsize. Despite the unsettling visuals, the accident was non-injurious, with Lassner emerging unscathed.

Immediate Response and Aid

Quick to respond, bystanders rushed to the aid of the university president and assisted him in exiting the overturned car through the rear hatch. The swift response of Emergency Services, including Police and EMS, further ensured the situation was promptly handled. Paramedics, upon examining Lassner, found him to be coordinated and coherent, negating the need for a breathalyzer test.

Unscathed and Coherent

As per an EMS spokesperson, Lassner, having sustained no injuries, declined transportation by Honolulu EMS. His coherence post the incident and refusal of medical transport highlight his stability following the unsettling situation. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is currently seeking additional details from the Honolulu Police Department regarding the incident.

David Lassner, who has served as the president of the University of Hawaii since his appointment, is set to retire at the end of 2024, marking an end of a decade-long tenure.